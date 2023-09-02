District Collector inspects agriculture projects at Shoolagiri and Hosur

September 02, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

District Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected various agriculture and horticulture projects that are under implementation at a cumulative cost of ₹27.15 crore in Shoolagiri and Hosur.

Ms. Sarayu inspected the work under way to desilt a lake at ₹ 2.35 lakh in Sorakayalapalli village in Immedianayakanapalli. She also reviewed the progress of works taken up under the Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme and interacted with the farmers. Later, the Collector inspected the fields of farmers who received subsidy for gerbera cultivation in Sonnapalli panchayat and at Kothapalli in Hosur.

A cold storage and processing facility for vegetables is under construction at ₹ 26.81 lakh in Sonnapalli panchayat. The Collector also interacted with Rani, a farmer, who received a tractor under the special category subsidy and enquired on the income generated from renting out the tractor.

