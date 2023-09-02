HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Collector inspects agriculture projects at Shoolagiri and Hosur

September 02, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected various agriculture and horticulture projects that are under implementation at a cumulative cost of ₹27.15 crore in Shoolagiri and Hosur.

Ms. Sarayu inspected the work under way to desilt a lake at ₹ 2.35 lakh in Sorakayalapalli village in Immedianayakanapalli. She also reviewed the progress of works taken up under the Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme and interacted with the farmers. Later, the Collector inspected the fields of farmers who received subsidy for gerbera cultivation in Sonnapalli panchayat and at Kothapalli in Hosur.

A cold storage and processing facility for vegetables is under construction at ₹ 26.81 lakh in Sonnapalli panchayat. The Collector also interacted with Rani, a farmer, who received a tractor under the special category subsidy and enquired on the income generated from renting out the tractor.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.