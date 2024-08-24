ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector inaugurates upgraded facilities at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Dream Special School in Coimbatore

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati inaugurated the upgraded facilities at Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam Dream Special School in Coimbatore on August 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated the upgraded facilities at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Dream Special School and Adelaide Rehabilitation Centre on August 24, 2024.

The school got its infrastructure upgraded recently with the CSR support of the Mold Masters Division of Milacron India Private Limited in Coimbatore.

The upgrades include refurbished classrooms, dining hall and assembly hall, additional fencing for safety, uniforms for students, and therapy equipment. Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition.

Among those present at the function include senior representatives from Milacron, including Alfred Nobel, Vice President, Mold Masters & DME, India, Rakesh Kumar, Director – Engineering & Project Management, and Saravanan Natarajan, Senior Manager – Human Resources, R. Thulisadaran, president, and R. Raveendran, secretary, RAAC.

