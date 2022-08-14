District Collector inaugurates ‘The Fort of Patriotism’ in Coimbatore

District Collector G.S. Sameeran (second right) visiting the freedom fighters photo gallery at ‘The Fort of Patriotism’ near Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated ‘The Fort of Patriotism’ near KG Chavadi here on Sunday.

Jai Hind Foundation, a Coimbatore-based not-for profit organisation, has built the permanent structure on two acres and has designed it on the theme of Red Fort.

V. Nandhakumar, head of Jai Hind Foundation, said the objective of building the fort was to create a sense of patriotism, brotherhood and national integration among people.

A gallery with photographs of nearly 150 freedom fighters has been set up inside the fort. The photo gallery was inaugurated by Eric Gilbert Jose, Commandant of 216 Battalion, CRPF.

Earlier, Colonel Dinesh Singh Thanwar, Commanding Officer, 110 Territorial Army, hoisted the national flag, atop a 75-ft-high pole, on the premises . The fort also houses a giant charkha to denote the importance of khadi during freedom struggle.

Mr. Nandhakumar said, “We have planned to build a model of Jallianwala Bagh, Vellore Fort and Andaman Cellular Jail on 6.5 acre. There is no entry fee, and visitors can get the realistic experience of how freedom fighters struggled during the Indian Independence movement.”