District Collector inaugurates Municipal Premier League training

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, on Monday, inaugurated the training programme organised by the Coimbatore Corporation for bill collectors and assistant revenue officers, ahead of the Municipal Premier League competition.

A press release from the Corporation said it would conduct the competition for 52 bill collectors and five assistant revenue officers in four revenue streams – property tax, professional tax, non-tax revenue and water charges.

Periodically, the Corporation would weigh the performance of participating officials and reward their performance, the release quoting Mr. Sameeran said.

The Corporation had joined hands with Bengaluru-based NGO Janaagraha to conduct the Municipal Premier League competition, the release added.

Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila and other senior officials were present at the inauguration.