District Collector inaugurates livestock census in the Nilgiris

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru inaugurated the 21st livestock census in the Nilgiris on October 28, 2024 (Monday).

In a press release, the district administration said that the livestock census was conducted once every five years. The Collector said that a total of 73 persons will take part in the livestock census in the Nilgiris, and that 15 people will oversee the exercise. The exercise is set to continue till February 2025. The census will be conducted in each village, hamlet and also each ward within municipalities across the district.

Teams will visit the homes of people owning cattle and livestock, government-run and private farms as well as goshalas as part of the exercise to estimate the livestock population in the Nilgiris. Details of owners, including names, addresses and Aadhaar numbers will be collected.

Details about the number of livestock, meat and dairy production, number of dogs will also be collected, the press release said

