District Collector flags off voter awareness rally

On the occasion of the National Voters’ Day, District Collector K. Rajamani flagged off a voter awareness rally at the District Collectorate here on Saturday.

Nearly 200 college students participated in the rally, that ended at Race Course Road.

Carrying placards, the students raised slogans on the importance of voting, a release said.

Mr. Rajamani said that various awareness events were held across the district to ensure 100 % voting in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Rajamani also administered the Voters’ Day pledge to officials at the Collectorate.

Following the rally, the Collector felicitated election officials. Students who excelled in various competitions held to mark National Voters’ Day were also felicitated.

Senior voters felicitated

District Collector of Tiruppur, K. Vijayakarthikeyan, felicitated three senior citizens, including a centenarian, who have been voting for decades. A release said that Kuppathal (102), Kuppal (86), and C. Venkatapathy (84) were felicitated at the National Voters' Day event held at the District Collectorate.

Awareness marathon

Nearly 500 school and college students participated in a marathon to create awareness on voting in Dharapuram on Saturday.

Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, Dharapuram Sub-Collector, and Electoral Registration Officer for Dharapuram and Kangeyam Assembly Constituencies, flagged off the marathon. Other then students, nearly 200 persons participated in the marathon which was held from Five Corner to Pollachi Road, said G. Rajendra Boopathy, Election Deputy Tahsildar, Dharapuram. As many as 600 students and 297 booth-level officers participated in a human chain formation, depicting ‘inked finger’ symbol, to create voter awareness at the Government Higher Secondary School in Dharapuram.