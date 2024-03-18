District Collector conducts meeting with bank officials in Namakkal

March 18, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Namakkal

District Collector S. Uma conducted a meeting with bank officials, owners of wedding halls, printing presses, and lodges, regarding the model code of conduct on Monday.

The Collector instructed the owners of wedding halls and lodges not to allow persons from other districts in large groups. The details of people staying in hotels and lodges should be given to local police and election officials when required by them. They should not store gift items meant for distribution to voters. Food distribution for voters should not be allowed in wedding halls.

The details of the functions to be held in the marriage halls until April 19 should be given to election officials concerned. Printing presses should include the name and address of the printing press in the pamphlets. Pamphlets should not contain words that trigger violence. A copy of posters and pamphlets printed in the press should be kept in the unit. All the posters and pamphlets should be printed after getting consent from the candidates, Ms. Uma added.

Similarly, in the meeting with bank officials, she said the banks should submit a report regarding suspicious transactions on a daily basis to the district administration. The details of customers withdrawing more than ₹1 lakh should be provided. While vehicles carrying money to ATMs should have proper documents, the details of the vehicles should be informed to the election officials. If money is transferred from one account to many accounts or transactions are made exceeding ₹10 lakh from an account, the information should be provided to the nodal officer of the Income Tax department or assistant deputy director of income tax in charge of the district for necessary action under Income Tax laws, Ms. Uma added.

District Revenue Officer R. Suman and officials from various departments participated.

