District Collector commends cancer treatment at CMCH

Coimbatore

05 February 2022 00:04 IST

World Cancer Day observed in Coimbatore

District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Friday commended the treatment provided for cancer at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), stating that it was on a par with that of private hospitals.

A press release said that he flagged off an awareness rally to mark World Cancer Day, in which healthcare personnel from CMCH participated.

Mr. Sameeran said that in the year 2020, as many as 560 cancer patients were treated through surgical oncology, 2,969 through medical oncology and 931 patients through radiation oncology free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

Intrauterine brachytherapy, which was started at CMCH in March 2021 for women with cervical and uterine cancer, has covered around 50 patients till date, according to the release. CMCH has also been providing pain and palliative care for patients suffering from advanced stage of cancer comprising methods such as opioids, tracheostomy care and colostomy care.

Following the event, Mr. Sameeran visited the Regional Cancer Centre at CMCH. . Dean of CMCH A. Nirmala and other doctors were present, according to the release.

Signature campaign

Royal Care Super Specialty Hospital on Friday organised various events to mark the World Cancer Day. A release said that an exhibition stall, a signature campaign and stage play were held to increase awareness on early detection of cancer.

Detect breast cancer

Director and Consultant Medical Oncologist, NSR CanKure Centre, S. Krupa Shankar urged women aged over 20 to start self-breast examination to ensure early detection of breast cancer. In a statement, he said that one in 26 women in India run the risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime and all women over 40 years must go for annual screening. Early detection will translate to better cure rates and survival, he said.