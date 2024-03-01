GIFT a SubscriptionGift
District Collector chairs meeting with social media influencers in Coimbatore

March 01, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Friday chaired a meeting with social media influencers from the city. The meeting was attended by Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, senior police officers and around 70 social media influencers, who have a large number of followers on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The officials urged the social media influencers to sensitise the young people to the universal adult franchise. It was pointed out that the number of youngsters turning up to cast their votes was marginally low in Coimbatore.

They were urged to curb the circulation of rumours, fake news and unconfirmed reports on social media platforms. In the event of posting such contents, official accounts of the district administration, police and other governmental bodies can be tagged in the posts to check the fact.

The officials also urged the social media influencers to create awareness among their followers on the ill effects and illegality of using drugs and also about road accidents.

