District Collector assesses crop damages by elephants in Coimbatore, assures compensation

December 20, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (third left) inspecting crop damages caused by wild elephants in a farm at Athimathaiyanur in Velliangadu panchayat on Wednesday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (third left) inspecting crop damages caused by wild elephants in a farm at Athimathaiyanur in Velliangadu panchayat on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Wednesday assessed crop damages caused by wild elephants in farms near Karamadai in the district and assured to provide compensation to farmers for their losses.

He visited Athimathaiyanur in Velliangadu panchayat in Karamadai block where over 200 coconut trees were damaged by wild elephants in the past several weeks.

The Collector was accompanied by Mettupalayam MLA A.K. Selvaraj, District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, Additional Collector (Development) Sweta Suman and other officials.

Mr. Selvaraj highlighted the crop damages caused by elephants and appealed to the Collector and Forest Department to take appropriate measures to control crop damages. A few days ago, farmers from the region staged a protest over the damages caused by elephants.

The farmers also wanted authorities to remove prosopis juliflora trees that have been spread outside the forest at the foothills and on barren lands, due to which villagers were not able to know the presence of wild elephants.

Mr. Pati informed them that compensation will be paid to crop damages, besides taking measures to clear the thorny bushes and create elephant-proof trenches along the forest boundary.

According to the Forest Department, compensation to the tune of ₹1.20 crore has been disbursed to people affected by wild animals in Coimbatore Forest Division till November this year. Out of this, ₹ 60 lakh was paid as compensation for crop damages. The department paid a total compensation of ₹1.60 crore, which includes solatium for human death, injuries, and damages to properties and crops, in the division last year.

