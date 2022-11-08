District Child Welfare Committee conducts anti-drug awareness drive at government school in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 08, 2022 23:39 IST

Coimbatore Child Welfare Committee joined hands with the Sulur Police to conduct an anti-drug awareness programme for 190 government school students at Pallapalayam in the district on Monday.

Project Coordinator Subramanian Karuppiah said the children were asked to note down important contacts in the police and the Child Welfare Committee, so that they could inform them regarding any malpractices or drug peddlers in the area.

“Many are still clueless about such issues, which could be dangerous. Several children in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts are affected due to addiction or abuse. Teachers are also unaware,” he said.

Mr. Karuppiah also said that during the discussion at the Pallapalayam Government High School, some students came forward to inform them about illegal activities that were taking place in the neighbourhood of the campus.

“On November 6, we held a ‘Good Touch—Bad Touch’ programme for 60 high school students and 40 mothers in Sulur. Parents must also be aware of such matters. We have planned to hold such awareness programmes across the district twice a week,” he said.

It is to be noted that Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, on November 5, said that 371 cases were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 515 accused were held. Further, 235 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were registered, of which the trial is under way in 143 cases and 14 were convicted this year, as per police data.

