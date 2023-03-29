District Child Protection Unit review held in Dharmapuri

March 29, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The District Child Protection Unit meeting was held in Dharmapuri on Wednesday to review measures for child protection and rehabilitation.

Presiding over the meeting, Collector K. Shanthi called for the assessment of the birth-death ratio to ascertain the reasons for mortality at birth and infant mortality. Calling for review of such cases, she said the female sex ratio should be increased.

Ms. Shanthi instructed the Child Protection Committees at the village and block levels and in municipalities to meet once in three months to plan measures to create awareness on child protection. Over 20 related line departments and stakeholders took part in the meeting.