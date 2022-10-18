District Child Protection Officer suspended over deaths of three children in Tiruppur home

District Child Protection Officer T. Ranjitha Priya was placed under suspension on Tuesday in the aftermath of the death of three children due to suspected food poisoning at Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam at Thirumuruganpoondi, recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

While three children died of suspected food poisoning at the children’s home run by a private trust at Thirumuruganpoondi, 11 other inmates were admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital on October 5. All of them were discharged.

Revenue officials sealed the home after Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, who inspected the home on October 7, ordered its closure. The Minister had also said departmental proceedings would be initiated against the official in charge.

Officials sources said Ms. Ranjitha Priya was placed under suspension on Tuesday following an inquiry and T. Nithya, Probation Officer with the Department of Social Defence, was posted as the official in-charge of the former’s post.