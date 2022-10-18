District Child Protection Officer suspended over deaths of three children in Tiruppur home

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 18, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District Child Protection Officer T. Ranjitha Priya was placed under suspension on Tuesday in the aftermath of the death of three children due to suspected food poisoning at Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam at Thirumuruganpoondi, recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

While three children died of suspected food poisoning at the children’s home run by a private trust at Thirumuruganpoondi, 11 other inmates were admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital on October 5. All of them were discharged.

Revenue officials sealed the home after Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, who inspected the home on October 7, ordered its closure. The Minister had also said departmental proceedings would be initiated against the official in charge.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Officials sources said Ms. Ranjitha Priya was placed under suspension on Tuesday following an inquiry and T. Nithya, Probation Officer with the Department of Social Defence, was posted as the official in-charge of the former’s post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app