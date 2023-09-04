HamberMenu
District child protection committee meets in Dharmapuri

September 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Child Protection Committee meeting was convened here with the participation of line departments to review the child protection interventions.

Police, departments of rural development agency, revenue, social welfare, town panchayats, municipalities, Magalir Thittam, school education, public health, integrated child development services, fire and rescue services, labour, along with non-governmental organisations participated in the meeting chaired by Collector K.M. Shanthi.

The meeting reviewed the conduct of periodic child protection committee meetings at the level of the local bodies starting from municipalities, town panchayats and periodic meeting of the village level child protection committees. 

The committee reviewed the interventions by the local-level child protection committees to prevent child marriages, child sexual abuse, child absenteeism and school dropout, child labour; create awareness on 1098 child helpline number.

The Collector instructed the respective line departments to crackdown on child labour; create awareness on child sexual abuse and protection laws through screening of short films and distribution of pamphlets; and inspection of children’s homes under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Further, the various departments were told to create awareness through workshops, and life skill and reading sessions in the villages as part of the centenary celebrations of DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

