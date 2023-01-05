District and zonal-level competitions for the CM’s trophy to be held in Namakkal, says Collector

January 05, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P. Singh has said that the district and zonal-level sports competitions for the Chief Minister’s trophy will be held in Namakkal in January and February.

In a release, the Collector said that the competitions will be held in five categories - for school and college students, the public, government employees, and the differently abled) - both male and female. It is planned to conduct 50 events, including 42 competitions at the district-level and eight competitions at the zonal-level for both boys and girls.

In general category (15 to 35 years), kabaddi, silambam, athletics, volleyball and badminton competitions will be conducted.

For school students (12 to 19 years), kabaddi, silambam, athletics, badminton, football, swimming, volleyball, and table tennis will be held at the district-level, and tennis, weightlifting, volleyball, and table tennis will be held at zonal level.

For college students (17 to 25 years), kabaddi, silambam, athletics, basketball, football, volleyball, and table tennis competitions will be held at the district-level, and competitions in tennis, weightlifting, and beach handball will be held at the zonal level.

For differently-abled (no age limit), badminton, athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, and throw ball competitions will be held at the district-level; and for government employees (no age limit), kabaddi, athletics, volleyball, badminton, and chess competitions will be held at the district-level.

Travel allowance, special uniform, and accommodation will be provided to the winning teams to participate in the State-level competitions.

In the district-level competitions, cash prizes will be given to individuals, doubles, and teams ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹6,000. Sportsmen, general public, persons with disabilities, and government employees, who wish to participate in the competitions should register their individual and team details through the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu website, www.sdat.tn.gov.in.

The Collector added that those who do not register in the website will not be allowed to participate.