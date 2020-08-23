District administration urged to repair causeway across River Noyyal

The need for constructing a causeway across River Noyyal on Singanallur-Vellalore Road has risen once again, this time after the River saw good flow.

Singanallur MLA and DMK Coimbatore urban east unit in-charge N. Karthik recently wrote to the District Collector to draw his attention to the causeway condition, which he said was so bad that it would not last long.

The causeway was at least 30 years old. The then Singanallur Municipality had constructed to provide people connectivity to Vellalore. But over the years, with the increase in population and vehicle movement, the causeway had become an important link to reach to the southern part of the district.

J. Daniel, a Vellalore resident and civic activist, said people from north of River Noyyal used Singanallur-Vellalore Road and drove on the causeway to reach not only Vellalore but Chettipalayam, Podanur and even Palakkad.

Likewise, people from the south of the River used it to reach the eastern periphery of the city and farther.

But of late, whenever the River saw good flow, the causeway was left with slush, just as it had happened last year. And, whenever the water flowed over the causeway it became difficult to drive from one end to another.

Mr. Daniel also said that even otherwise it was difficult to drive over the causeway because – one, it was too narrow to accommodate two lorries or a lorry and bus passing through at the same time; and, two, the causeway was full of potholes.

In the mornings, it was not uncommon to see vehicles lined one after another on both sides to cross to the other side.

Mr. Karthik said he had since 2016 raised the issue with the Corporation but got only assurances in return. The Highways Department too had not taken seriously the issue. And, therefore, he drew the Collector’s attention. If there were to be no action to either construct a new causeway or a bridge within a reasonable time, the DMK would stage a protest, he warned.

Sources in the administration, it would look into the issue.