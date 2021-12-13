District administration urged to allow conduct of jallikattu in Coimbatore

Coimbatore/Tiruppur

13 December 2021 23:46 IST

Members of Kovai Jallikattu Sangam on Monday urged the district administration to allow conduct of jallikattu in Coimbatore next year.

In a petition submitted to Collector G.S. Sameeran at the weekly grievances redress meeting, the members sought permission for organising jallikattu in the land available in Vellore and Chettipalayam villages near Coimbatore bypass. The association claimed that all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of bulls and tamers would be made.

Man supports YouTuber

Kandasamy (42) from Coimbatore district caused a stir at the Collectorate on Monday as he appeared with slogans written on his forehead and arms in support of YouTuber M. Maridhas, who was recently arrested in Madurai.

Sources said that he was let off after an inquiry by the police.

Residents oppose crematorium

Residents of Karuppagoundampalayam in Tiruppur Corporation limits petitioned Collector S. Vineeth opposing the proposed electric crematorium at Ward No. 54. They alleged that the construction of crematorium would lead to environmental degradation.