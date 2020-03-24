District administration to paste sticker on houses of people under home quarantine

Starting Tuesday, Coimbatore district administration will start pasting stickers on houses of people under watch and quarantined at home.

According to sources, the decision was taken after a video conference meet senior district, Health Department officials and others had with their seniors in Chennai.

The sources said that there are more than 375 persons under such watch and on their houses, Health Department officials with support from their Revenue Department counterparts would paste the stickers.

At the Coimbatore airport, the doctors at mobile medical team would stamp on the wrists of persons showing fever symptoms for providing further medical assistance.

The sources said at the meeting a suggestion was made for posting police personnel outside the houses of those under medical observation but it was decided against doing so to not cause panic among people and draw adverse comments.

Earlier in the day, Collector K. Rajamani told reporters that the district administration continuously monitored the situation at the inter-State border.

It permitted movement of only vehicles that carried essential commodities and restricted movement of people.

Within the district too it was keeping tab on developments, including the health of a woman who had tested COVID-19 positive after returning from Spain.

She was at the ESI hospital and responding well to treatment.

With the closure of education institutions, malls, department stores and other places of entertainment and people voluntarily staying indoors on Sunday to confirm to the Janata Curfew call, the district administration enjoyed the people’s support and there was no need for panic.

Appeal to foreginers

Mr. Rajamani appealed to foreigners residing in the district and Indians with a travel history to foreign countries or other states in the recent past to report to staff from the Revenue Department or Health and Family Welfare Department or police or local body so that the administration could keep tab on their health.

The Government of India and Government of Tamil Nadu seriously viewed the pandemic and was taking all steps possible to contain the spread of the virus.

The people had been cooperating and would do well to extend further cooperation.

Earlier, he along with Coimbatore Corporation staff took stock of the steps taken to clean the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, bus stops and a few other public places.