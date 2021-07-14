District administration to make public vaccination details by 8 a.m.

COIMBATORE

14 July 2021 23:08 IST

After finding people waiting in long queues for vaccination and following suggestions, the district administration has revised its vaccination strategy. A release said it would make public by 8 a.m. the places where vaccination would be done and the number of vaccines available at each of the centres.

Around 10 a.m., the administration would start issuing tokens at the centres and by 11 a.m., it would start vaccinating people based on the tokens issued.

To supervise the vaccination drive, the administration had formed teams comprising staff from Revenue Department, local body concerned and personnel from the police station concerned.

While appealing to make use of the facilities made, as per the new strategy, the administration said the teams would ensure that people waiting for vaccination wore mask and maintained physical distance.

If people had grievances or complaints, they would do well to dial 1077 to report the issue to the COVID-19 Control Room at the Collectorate, the release added.

Coimbatore Corporation sources said the civic body would adopt the same strategy.