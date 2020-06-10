District Administration to crack downon private schools demanding fees

Following complaints that private schools across Coimbatore district were demanding fees despite directions from the State government, District Collector K. Rajamani said on Wednesday that the District Administration will intensify its crackdown on such schools.

“In the time of COVID-19, the State Government has clearly stated that schools should not take any decisions concerning the students. Such complaints keep arising in Coimbatore district. Although action was taken against one or two schools, complaints keep coming. Strict action will be taken on such schools henceforth,” he told The Hindu.

The District Administration will de-recognise those private schools that are found violating the State government’s directions and action will be initiated against the authorities of these schools, he said. The District Educational Officers (DEOs) and Block Educational Officers (BEOs) concerned would be responsible for initiating action against such violations. The Revenue Department would offer its support to the Department of School Education to take necessary action against such private schools, Mr. Rajamani said.

On Tuesday, Coimbatore District Administration sealed a government-aided school in Town Hall following complaints that entrance examination was conducted for Class VI admission. Mr. Rajamani said that he would convene a meeting with the Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha and other school education officials on Thursday to discuss the course of action regarding private schools demanding fees.