District Administration steps up vigil on children’s homes in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur district administration has stepped up vigil on children's homes throughout the district, following the death of three children due to suspected food poisoning at Sri Vivekananda Sevalaya Children’s Home near Thirumuruganpoondi on Friday.

District Collector S. Vineeth told The Hindu on Monday, the officials of the Child Welfare Department have been directed to conduct surprise inspections of the homes and take immediate action if they find any discrepancies. A total of 14 children’s homes run by private trusts have been functioning in the district. As many as 238 children were staying in these homes.

Sources said the home had been functioning near Thirumurganpoondi for nearly 10 years. Fifteen children were staying at the home and studying in a government school nearby. One boy went back home for the Ayudha Puja, and 14 other children and a watchman were present at the home on Tuesday.

The children ate sweets and snacks that were brought from outside because of the puja celebration. The next morning they had idly and rasam rice at noon, cooked at the home. A few children developed complications such as vomiting and diarrhoea. The caretakers administered medicines to the children, but the situation worsened on Wednesday night. On Thursday, two children died at the home. The others were rushed to the hospitals nearby, and one more child died at a private hospital.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) T. Ranjitha Priya said the officials had conducted an inspection twice this year at Sri Vivekananda Sevalaya. During the inspection on August 18, the officials found shortage of staff and ordered that they be appointed.

Mr. Vineeth explained that at that point, there were no infrastructure problems in the home. It was his argument that the deaths occured because of the negligence of the caretakers in the home. He also added that the one-man commission of K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department, would submit the report directly to the State government. Accordingly, the government would furnish a report to the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Any further action would be taken as per the orders of the Social Welfare Ministry, he said.

After five-days’ treatment, 10 out of the 11 children were discharged on Monday. Five of them went back with their parents and guardians, and five others were sent to the Government-run children’s home in Erode.

The Tiruppur City Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against Senthil Nathan, Managing Trustee of Sri Vivekananda Sevalaya. According to the police, the trustee was not at home when the incident happened. The official also added that City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran had appointed C. Nallasivam, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anupparpalayam, as the investigating officer for this case and any legal action would be taken only after the receipt of the food sample and post-mortem reports.