District administration starts collecting details about migrant workers

The district administration has started collecting details of migrant workers across sectors in the district and is expected to submit the information to the State government before April 14.

The Labour Department, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), and the District Industries Centre (DIC) are collecting the details. The revenue officials will co-ordinate with the three departments wherever required, Collector K. Rajamani told The Hindu on Friday.

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) have been asked to provide the details in a prescribed format to the DIC by email (dicmigrantlabours@ gmail.com)

The MSMEs across sectors should share details of the name of the worker, mobile, Aadhaar number, address at his home State, employer name and address, the name and address of the industry, whether it is registered with the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, and if the industry is taking care of the workers during the lockdown period.

This was only for enumeration purpose and the data could be used by the government to distribute relief materials to the workers at any point of time, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, the Labour Department has disbursed ₹ 1,000 and relief kit (15 kg rice, one kg dal, and one litre oil) to construction workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

An official of the Department said that of the 41,000 workers registered with the board in the district and nearly 5,000 pensioners, 25 % had provided details of their bank accounts and the amount had been transferred to the accounts.

For the remaining workers, the relief kit would be distributed through the PDS outlets and they could provide the bank account details at the outlets to receive the cash.

According to officials at DISH, workers from other States (inter-State migrant workers), who are employed with the construction sector, will get the relief kit through the PDS outlets.

The distribution process is on and 70 % of the workers have been covered so far. In the case of migrant workers employed in factories, only those with the units already registered will get the relief kit.

The order for supply of materials to these workers is expected soon.

However, there were confusions regarding the category of workers who will receive the rice, dhal, and oil. In Pollachi, an official reportedly told an MSME unit owner that the materials were only for migrant workers in the unorganised sector and not for those employed by the MSMEs.

At Annur, it was said that migrant workers employed in foundries had also received the materials. A couple of MSMEs that had workers staying outside the unit premises were able to get the materials for the workers.

S. Krishnamoorthy, district secretary of CITU, said Tamil Nadu had no data on migrant workers in the State. The workers were of three categories: those employed in factories, those who worked through contractors in a site or unit for a specific period, and the daily wage earners. “No benefit has reached those in the unorganised sector for daily wages,” he said. The CITU members had met the District Collector and the revenue officials and said they could support the data enumeration work and sought assistance for all segments of workers.

Mr. Rajamani said the revenue officials were ensuring that migrant workers in the district, across sectors, received food or provisions for daily needs. The Labour Department had distributed relief to construction workers and the DISH was distributing relief package to migrant workers.

It was initially for the construction workers and soon for the migrant workers in factories whose data was available with it. The data enumeration was an independent exercise and was not related to distribution of relief materials, which was going on now.