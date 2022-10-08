District administration stalls levelling of private land in elephant transit path at Vellimalaipattinam in Coimbatore

The district administration has stalled the levelling of private lands abutting Narasipuram beat of Boluvampatti forest range in Vellimalaipattinam village for want of various clearances.

Vellimalaipattinam and nearby villages- Devarayapuram and Narasipuram - are listed as ‘hill villages’ by the Hill Areas Conservation Authority (HACA).

The clearing and levelling of the land has taken place in private lands bordering a forest patch known as Valkaradu which is part of a crucial elephant transit path connecting Bolampatti block III and Bolampatti block III reserve forests.

Environmental organisation Osai brought the levelling of the lands in a letter addressed to the District Forest Officer (DFO) in November 2021. As per the letter, Vellimalaipattinam village is located in a valley formed by the mountainous terrains of Madukkarai and Boluvampatti forest ranges.

Boluvampatti range is connected to Siruvani hill forest of Kerala on the westward side and to Coimbatore range on the northeast side.

Elephants from Siruvani forest enter Boluvampatti range and they move through Vellapathy, Mullankadu, Poondi North, Poondi Central, Poondi South, Narisipuram and Devarayapuram beats to enter Kembanur beat in Coimbatore. They further proceed to Thadagam and Anaikatti forest, said the letter sent by Osai president K. Kalidasan.

According to him, elephants typically use the foothills to move from one region to another and avoid the hilly terrains with steep slopes. A study done in the Kallar region found that slopes having a gradient of more than 20 degrees have a much lower probability of usage, especially in the case of cow elephants with calves.

Taking the inference from the study done in Kallar, the favourable elephant movement paths that have gradients below 20 degrees exist only along the foothills. The gradient of the forested region in Narasipuram beat is too steep and it has narrow foothills that can be used by elephants, he pointed out.

“The foothill is very narrow at Valkaradu at the juncture of the Narasipuram and Devarayapuram beat. Owing to this, a corridor (Bolampatti block III – Block II corridor) was proposed by the Wildlife Trust of India in the Consultation meeting on elephant corridors of Tamil Nadu held on October 16, 2015. But due to various reason the decision to make it as a corridor was withheld,” Mr. Kalidasan’s letter said.

People engaged in the field work for the proposed Bolampatty block III – Block II corridor said that it was part of a larger corridor, namely Boluvampatti – Attapadi corridor, which was listed as one of the 27 ‘Priority I Elephant Corridors’ in the country in the report ‘Gajah’ by the Elephant Task Force of the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change in 2010.

T.K. Ashok Kumar, DFO, said that the lands fall outside the forest but near the forest boundary. He said that the complaint has been sent to Revenue officials concerned for necessary action.

A senior official with the Revenue Department said that the lands leveled at Vellimalaipattinam belong to four pattadars and no permission was obtained from authorities. Also the transportation of sand from patta field required permission.

When contacted, District Collector G.S. Sameeran said that the work has been immediately stopped by Perur Tahsildar and an inquiry has been initiated.

Mr. Kalidasan wanted a committee comprising elephant scientists and GIS experts to identify and study the narrow elephant path along the foothills and suggest appropriate measures to widen the path.