District Administration resumes issuance of computerised acknowledgement receipts to petitioners in Coimbatore

August 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

After a gap of a few months, the Coimbatore District Administration has resumed issuance of computerised acknowledgement receipts to people who submit petitions at the grievances redress day meeting.

For the last few months, the acknowledgements were issued manually and the petitioners were forced to frequent the Collectorate to know the status of their petitions. On July 31, the petitioners were given computerised acknowledgement receipts and this would enable them to track the status of their grievances/petitions online.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that four computers and scanner were being used now to issue receipts. In future, 10 computers and a couple of additional scanners would be installed and all the petitioners would be issued computerised acknowledgements. “Earlier, the data entry operations were done only the next day. Now, the data entry is being done on a real-time basis. The data would go to the “Mudalvarin Mukavari” and gets periodically reviewed. Not just the quantity, the quality of action also gets reviewed and rated A,B and C. Earlier, the pendency used to be six months to one year and now the same has been brought down to less than three months,” he said.

