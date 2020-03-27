District administration re-opens Uzhavar Sandhais

In front of the Uzhavar Sandhai at RS Puram, boxes were drawn, each a couple of feet apart, on either side of the entry gate and the public stood moved in a queue, from one box to another. As they entered the market in two lines, the police at the gate advised the customers to decide before they got in on the vegetables they wanted to buy.

Inside, there were nearly 60 farmers selling vegetables and customers waited in a line, a few feet apart from each other, and shopped without crowding at any place. The police said that at any point of time only about 50 people were inside.

The State government ordered re-opening of Uzhavar Sandhais so that the public do not face any problems in buying vegetables. But they had to follow the precautionary measures against COVID-19. Several customers and some of the sellers too wore masks.

Collector K. Rajamani said that in the coming days, more number of farmers were expected to bring their produce to the markets and there were arrangements to accommodate them outside the market premises too, if there was a need.

The wholesale vegetable markets in the city would also function, partly out of three bus stands in the city. “Our concern is we should avoid crowding,” he said.

One of the customers at the Uzhavar Sandhai suggested that the stalls could be allotted based on the vegetables that the sellers had. With this, customers could buy onions at one row of stalls and tomatoes from another.

At the Uzhavar Sandhai at Vadavalli, a customer alleged that some of the farmers were keeping the vegetables for wholesalers and did not sell to consumers on Friday.

In Singanallur, the Uzhavar Sandhai had just a couple of farmers. There were nearly 60 who had spread the vegetables outside the market and customers crowded the stalls.

Ponmani, a seller, said she usually took greens (keerai) to the Ukkadam market. Since there was no bus service, she brought the greens to Singanallur market for sales. Ramesh from Ukkadam said that for the last four days he had been selling lemons outside the market. The farmers usually sold from 4.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.. From Saturday, they would occupy the stalls inside the market.

A police personnel said the market was to open at 5 a.m. on Friday. But the farmers had spread the vegetables outside even by 4 a.m. and started sales.

Mr. Rajamani, who visited the Uzhavar Sandhai, told the sellers that they could have stalls outside the market too, but there should not be any crowding. He later inspected works at the bus stand on Mettupalayam road for the vegetable whole salers to put up stalls there and asked the traders at MGR market to take turns in putting up stalls at the market.

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran market vegetable traders association, said about 100 shops from the Ukkadam market would function out of the Ukkadam bus stand from Saturday. Nearly 120 shops from TK market would move to Gandhipuram bus stand, and 50 shops from Anna market to the bus stand on Mettupalayam road. Some of them shifted temporarily on Friday.