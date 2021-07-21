District administration looking at ways to vaccinate more workers

COIMBATORE

21 July 2021 23:24 IST

With just about 20% of industry workers vaccinated in Coimbatore district, industries demand more allocation and the district administration is working on different options to inoculate more workers.

The district is estimated to have almost 60,000 registered MSMEs and about 500 larger companies that employ totally 4.5 lakh to five lakh workers. These do not include units in trade and service sectors and MSMEs in the unorganised sector. Of the 4.5 lakh workers, 20 % to 22 % have taken the vaccination and a small number of them have taken the second dose too.

“Our member units have asked for close to 17,000 doses and we are discussing with the local authorities. We have written to the central Government too asking for more allocation for Tamil Nadu. We need to inoculate more workers to manage the third wave. But, vaccines are not available. Our association conducted two vaccination camps in April and June. Those who took the first dose in April are unable to get the second dose now,” said M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

In the jewellery sector, just about 10 % of workers and goldsmiths have been covered and in the construction sector about 20 % have received one dose of the vaccine at least. “We keep trying at different levels of the government seeking more allocation,” says Paneerselvam, chairman of Builders Association of India, Coimbatore chapter.

The MSMEs do not come under Corporate Social Responsibility norms of the government and cannot afford to pay under CSR funds or get the workers vaccinated by paying for them at private hospitals, say industry sources.

According to C. Balasubramanian, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, private hospitals charge minimum ₹780 for one dose of the vaccine. If a shop has two or three workers, the shop owner can bear the cost. But there are shops that employ 100 to 200 workers and for each worker, the cost will work out to ₹1,560 for two doses of the vaccine. When businesses are reeling under financial crunch, they will not be able to bear this cost, he says.

Jayaram of Rasi Hospital, which has all three vaccines, says many exporting units are tying up with private hospitals to get the workers and staff vaccinated as the international buyers are asking them to get the workers vaccinated.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran said that depending on the allocation to the district, 1,500 to 2,000 doses are allocated every day for vaccinating industry workers. This is done through industrial associations.

The district administration will talk to industries and motivate them to tap the allocation with private players by using the CSR funds.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched a scheme for this here on Tuesday and on day one, industries and institutions contributed ₹68 lakh. The contribution from CSR amount will be used to vaccinate the workers through private hospitals.