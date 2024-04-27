GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

District Administration issues guidelines to protect people from scorching temperature

April 27, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
A couple with a child on a two-wheeler with their heads covered at Five Roads in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 27 April 2024.

A couple with a child on a two-wheeler with their heads covered at Five Roads in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 27 April 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

As temperatures continue to soar in Salem, the District Administration issued guidelines on Saturday to safeguard residents, particularly school children.

In a statement, District Collector R. Brindha Devi noted the recent rise in temperatures in Salem and advised the public to limit outdoor activities to essential needs between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with health conditions. During school holidays, parents are urged to closely supervise their children and ensure they avoid playing near water bodies.

Urging people to consume substantial amounts of fluids to stay hydrated,, the Collector advised incorporating summer fruits like palm fruit, coconut water, cucumber, watermelon, musk melon, oranges, grapes, etc. into one’s diet, and staying away from fast food, carbonated cold drinks, and ice cream. Children are increasingly susceptible to diseases like chickenpox or measles during the summer, and should seek medical help should they fall ill, Ms. Brindha Devi added.

For individuals working outdoors under direct sunlight, such as farmers, bus conductors, drivers, street vendors, construction workers, and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme workers, safety measures recommended by the health department should be followed. If experiencing symptoms such as dizziness or nausea due to excessive heat, individuals are advised to seek immediate medical assistance at nearby government hospitals or primary health centers, the Collector added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.