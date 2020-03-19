District administration intensifies measures in Salem

The district administration has intensified measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Visitors and officials working at the Collectorate were screened with thermal scanner before entering the premises and a wash basin with soap has been placed outside the Collectorate building to ensure hand hygiene. District Collector S.A. Raman reviewed the arrangements.

Mr. Raman advised officials and staff to maintain hygiene and wash their hands before entering the office.

J. Nirmalson, Deputy Director, Health Services, trained the officials on hand washing techniques and other preventive measures. He said that no positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in the district. The officials were also explained about use of hand sanitisers and types of disinfectants to be used at offices and residences. Dr. Nirmalson advised staff suffering from any symptoms to seek medical assistance.

Health department officials said that besides the isolation ward set up at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, five isolation beds have also been arranged at Mettur Government Hospital as the region shares borders with Karnataka. Health department officials said that they have also discussed with five private hospitals in the district to set up isolation wards with three to five beds at each of the hospital.

The Salem Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation had to cut down services owing to low patronage. R. Murugan, Managing Director of the Salem Division, said that they operate 1,047 buses in different routes and 140 services had to be cancelled on Thursday due to low patronage.

Awareness rally

In Namakkal, District Collector K. Megraj flagged off an awareness rally of 45 mobile medical units at the District Collectorate on Thursday.

Mr. Megraj said that the medical units would visit all areas under the various civic bodies and conduct street corner awareness programmes at autorickshaw and bus stands. He added that the medical units have been asked to check health condition of lorry drivers, cleaners and helpers from other State.