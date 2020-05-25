Coimbatore

District administration gears up for monsoon

The district is expected to receive normal rainfall between June and August during which fever outbreak, including dengue, is a major concern for the people.

The district administration is gearing up to face the South-West monsoon by engaging field workers to carry out fogging in all the households and also to conduct special medical camps in all the blocks in the district.

The district is expected to receive normal rainfall between June and August during which fever outbreak, including dengue, is a major concern for the people. Hence, the district administration has stepped up preventive measures through the local bodies and health department by taking various steps.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that 30 sanitary inspectors had received the list of in-patients and out-patients from all the government and private hospitals and primary health centres in the district and a consolidated list had been prepared.

The details of patients in each of the 14 blocks, corporation and municipalities would be sent to the concerned offices after which teams comprising village block medical officer and block development officer would conduct medical camps in the villages.

He said that 420 field workers in town panchayats and 141 field workers in Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam municipalities were already involved in carrying out fogging in the households.

Also, to prevent dengue breeding mosquitoes, abet solution is poured into water storage containers. “If fever is detected in a particular area, ‘nilavembu kashayam’ is given to the people”, he said and added that workers will also involve in removing obsolete items from the households.

Mr. Kathiravan requested the public to extend their cooperation by disposing of unwanted and obsolete items in their houses and also cooperate with the workers. “If a person is suffering from fever, he should immediately visit the nearest primary health centre or the government hospital”, he added.

