District administration distributes food

Coimbatore district administration started distribution of food to migrant workers and the needy in the district on Monday.

Following the government decision to regulate food distribution during lockdown period, the distribution was done through respective tahsildars and their staff in the district. If there was a need for additional personnel, the tahsildars involved the local people, said Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani.

There were no major hassles and even in a few places where the distribution has to be streamlined, it will be done tomorrow, he added.

The total number of people, who were served food on Sunday by the Revenue Department, Coimbatore Corporation and Non Governmental Organisations was 43,136. On Monday, the district administration served food to 38,927 people. The number is expected to go up slightly on Tuesday.

The Collector clarified that cooked food will be served mainly to migrant workers in the district and not to the local people.

A few individuals and voluntary organisations did continue to serve food in some places on Monday. However, this will be monitored and controlled, he added.