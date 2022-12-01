District administration committed to eliminate violence against women, says Dharmapuri Collector

December 01, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

A conference on elimination of violence against women was inaugurated here by Collector K. Shanthi at the Government Arts and Science College for Women.

Addressing the audience, the Collector said violence against women takes many forms, including domestic violence, discrimination against women, subjugation of women, denial of education, child marriage among others. The district administration was committed to eliminating violence against women and that the State government was implementing programmes tailored to the empowerment of women, Ms. Shanthi said.

The conference was held as part of the International Day on Elimination of Violence Against Women and the related campaign on gender justice.

The Department of Social Welfare jointly with various non-governmental organisations was coordinating helpline for women in distress, said the Collector. This was to enable women to talk about distress and help them out of it. The Collector forbade young women from remaining silent in the face of violence and seek out help. She urged the girls to speak to parents and teachers and seek help.

The conference also witnessed a rally with the students carrying placards bearing messages against child marriage, domestic violence, sexual violence, including message calling for empowerment of women.