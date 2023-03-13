ADVERTISEMENT

‘District administration closely monitoring fever cases in Coimbatore’

March 13, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Health Department is conducting more than 100 fever camps a day. Location-based contract tracing is done in places where more cases are reported, says District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati

The Hindu Bureau

A corporation health worker scanning a woman at a fever surveillance camp in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

 The district administration is closely monitoring cases of fever and influenza-like illness (ILI) reported in Coimbatore district after the Union Health Ministry recently advised States to be prepared against spread of viral infections including the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza. 

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that the Health Department had already issued guidelines in this regard. The Deputy Director of Health Services, the Joint Director of Health Services and the City Health Officer were monitoring the situation and updating the Health Department about fever and ILI cases. Data related to fever cases from private hospitals were also being collated. 

“At present, the Health Department is conducting more than 100 fever camps a day. Location-based contract tracing is done in places where more cases are getting reported. As of now, we have not come across any serious case,” he said.

According to Mr. Pati, people who were detected with fever in the special camps mostly had symptoms of common flu. “We are watching the situation closely. If any special measure is required, it will be taken,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official from the Health Department said that the mass fever screening camp was conducted on March 10 with an aim to detect fever and ILI cases. Of the 7,576 persons who were screened across the district in the fever camp, 184 cases of fever and ILI were reported.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has urged the public to follow respiratory and hand hygiene as preventive measures against viral infections, including the COVID-19. The public have also been advised to report fever and ILI cases to nearby hospitals at the onset of symptoms and also to avoid self medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US