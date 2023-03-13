‘District administration closely monitoring fever cases in Coimbatore’

March 13, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The district administration is closely monitoring cases of fever and influenza-like illness (ILI) reported in Coimbatore district after the Union Health Ministry recently advised States to be prepared against spread of viral infections including the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said that the Health Department had already issued guidelines in this regard. The Deputy Director of Health Services, the Joint Director of Health Services and the City Health Officer were monitoring the situation and updating the Health Department about fever and ILI cases. Data related to fever cases from private hospitals were also being collated.

“At present, the Health Department is conducting more than 100 fever camps a day. Location-based contract tracing is done in places where more cases are getting reported. As of now, we have not come across any serious case,” he said.

According to Mr. Pati, people who were detected with fever in the special camps mostly had symptoms of common flu. “We are watching the situation closely. If any special measure is required, it will be taken,” he said.

A senior official from the Health Department said that the mass fever screening camp was conducted on March 10 with an aim to detect fever and ILI cases. Of the 7,576 persons who were screened across the district in the fever camp, 184 cases of fever and ILI were reported.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has urged the public to follow respiratory and hand hygiene as preventive measures against viral infections, including the COVID-19. The public have also been advised to report fever and ILI cases to nearby hospitals at the onset of symptoms and also to avoid self medication.

