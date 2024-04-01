Distribution of voter information slips begins in Coimbatore

April 01, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday inaugurated the door-to-door distribution of voter information slips, also known as booth slips, and guidebook for voters.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Assistant Collector (Training) Ashiq Ali, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Selvasurabhi and Assistant Commissioner Senthilkumaran took part.

During the drive, 31,14,118 voters will be given the booth slips and an endorsement will be obtained from the voters after verifying their details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.