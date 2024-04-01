ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of voter information slips begins in Coimbatore

April 01, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran launch the drive to give booth slips to voters in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday inaugurated the door-to-door distribution of voter information slips, also known as booth slips, and guidebook for voters.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Assistant Collector (Training) Ashiq Ali, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Selvasurabhi and Assistant Commissioner Senthilkumaran took part.

During the drive, 31,14,118 voters will be given the booth slips and an endorsement will be obtained from the voters after verifying their details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US