Distribution of voter information slips begins in Coimbatore

April 01, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Monday inaugurated the door-to-door distribution of voter information slips, also known as booth slips, and guidebook for voters.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Assistant Collector (Training) Ashiq Ali, Corporation Deputy Commissioner Selvasurabhi and Assistant Commissioner Senthilkumaran took part.

During the drive, 31,14,118 voters will be given the booth slips and an endorsement will be obtained from the voters after verifying their details.