Distribution of tokens to ration card holders begins

ERODE

01 June 2021 23:15 IST

Distribution of tokens for getting essential supplies from ration shops for the month of June began in the district here on Tuesday.

Officials said that there are 7,15,273 rice card holders in the district and tokens would be distributed till June 5 to all the card holders.

They said that the ration shop supervisors started distributing tokens to card holders at their doorsteps and 200 tokens would be distributed every day. Consumers should visit the shop on the particular day and time and obtain the essentials from the shop by ensuring personal distancing and following all COVID-19 precautions, they added.