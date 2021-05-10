Distribution of tokens to ration card holders begins in Erode

Erode

10 May 2021 22:37 IST

Distribution of tokens to ration card holders to disburse the first instalment of ₹2,000 announced by the State government as relief for COVID-19 began in the district here on Monday.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department officials said that there are 7,13,910 ration cards attached to 1,152 ration shops in the district and distribution of token would be done till May 12. Officials said that staff from the shops distributed tokens to the card holders at their doorsteps and the distribution of financial assistance would begin from May 15.

“Even it is a total lockdown, ration shops were permitted to function from 8 a.m. to noon to distribute the cash,” they added. A token has the details of the card holder, time and date for receiving the cash. from the ration shop.

However, in many areas tokens were distributed at the ration shops.