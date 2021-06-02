Distribution of tokens to PDS card holders begins in districts

200 tokens will be given every day till June 5: officials

The distribution of tokens to public distribution system (PDS) card holders to collect essential supplies for the month of June began here on Wednesday.

Officials said the ration shop supervisors had started distributing tokens at the doorstep of the card holders and 200 tokens would be distributed every day till June 5.

The token contains the date and time of distribution of essentials and card holders should visit the ration shop only on the mentioned time. They should comply with all COVID-19 precautions, the officials added.

In Erode, tokens were given to rice card holders for receiving a pack of 13 grocery items from the ration shop. After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates the scheme in Chennai on Thursday, card holders attached to all the 1,152 ration shops will receive it in the coming days, the officials said.