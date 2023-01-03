Distribution of tokens for Pongal gift hampers begins in Salem, Namakkal

January 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Salem

The distribution of tokens to ration cardholders for Pongal gift hampers began in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday.

According to Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh, ration cardholders will receive one kg rice, one kg sugar, one sugar cane, and ₹1,000 in cash as part of the hamper. In Namakkal district, 5.43 lakh ration cardholders, including 673 families residing in Sri Lankan refugee camps, will receive the hampers. Per day, 250 tokens will be distributed through every fair price shop. The token has the date and time of receipt of the hampers. From January 9, the hampers will be distributed.

In Salem district, a total of 10.74 lakh ration cardholders, including 939 families residing in Sri Lankan refugee camps, will receive the hampers. Per day, 350 tokens will be distributed in towns and 250 tokens will be distributed in rural areas, according to a release from District Collector S. Karmegam.