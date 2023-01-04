ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of token to ration card holders continues in Erode

January 04, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The distribution of tokens to 7.47 lakh ration cardholders for Pongal gift hampers continued for the second consecutive day in the district here on Wednesday.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department officials said that there are 7,47,474 ration cards attached to 1,183 ration shops in the district and distribution of token would go on till January 12. Officials said that staff from the shops started distributing tokens to the card holders at their doorsteps from Monday and the distribution of one kg rice, one kg sugar, one sugarcane and ₹1,000 in cash would commence from January 9. The token has the date and time of receipt of the gift hampers and each day 200 ration card holders will be given the hampers at the respective ration shops, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US