Distribution of token to ration card holders continues in Erode

January 04, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The distribution of tokens to 7.47 lakh ration cardholders for Pongal gift hampers continued for the second consecutive day in the district here on Wednesday.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department officials said that there are 7,47,474 ration cards attached to 1,183 ration shops in the district and distribution of token would go on till January 12. Officials said that staff from the shops started distributing tokens to the card holders at their doorsteps from Monday and the distribution of one kg rice, one kg sugar, one sugarcane and ₹1,000 in cash would commence from January 9. The token has the date and time of receipt of the gift hampers and each day 200 ration card holders will be given the hampers at the respective ration shops, they added.