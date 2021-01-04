Distribution of Pongal hampers begins in Krishnagiri

The distribution of Pongal hampers to over 5,13,318 family cardholders through fair price shops began on Monday in all 1,094 outlets in the district.

This included distribution in 507 full-time fair price shops; 521 part-time outlets; 36 Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation run outlets and 30 women self-help group run ration shops.

According to the administration, the hampers to the tune of ₹3.85 crore and cash to the tune of ₹128.38 crore would be distributed to 5.13 lakh family cardholders in the district.

Collector Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy flagged off the distribution at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society run shop. All fair price outlets would ensure physical distancing, and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. All outlets would be sanitised once in every two hours during the disbursement period.

Dharmapuri

In Dharmapuri, Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan flagged off the distribution in Karimangalam. The hampers will be distributed to 4,36,847 family cardholders in the district. This envisions an expenditure of ₹116.49 crore for the hamper and the cash. The hampers are being distributed thorugh the 1,071 fair price shops here in the district.