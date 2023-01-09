Distribution of Pongal gift hampers to 7.47 lakh rice card holders begins in Erode

January 09, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers worth ₹79.08 crores to 7,47,538 rice card holders, including families at the rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils, began in the district here on Monday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Erode MP. A. Ganeshamurthi and Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj inaugurated the distribution at a fair price shop at Kollampalayam in the city. Card holders were given cash, 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar, one sugar cane, dhoti and a sari.

Officials said that there were 868 full-time ration shops and 319 part-time ration shops in the district with a total of 7,65,679 card holders attached to it. They added that gift hampers were distributed to rice card holders only from January 9 to 12.

Coupons were distributed to card holders mentioning the date and time of distribution and the details were also on display at the ration shops. They added that each day 200 card holders will be given the gift hamper at a shop and the card holders can collect gift hampers from their respective ration shop.

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies K. Rajkumar; Joint Registrar and Managing Director of Erode Chinthamani K. Renuha; Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar; Joint Director of Agriculture S. Chinnasamy, and other officials were present.