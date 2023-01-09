ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins in Salem, Namakkal

January 09, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Pongal gift hampers being distributed to beneficiaries in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers started in Salem and Namakkal districts on Monday.

For celebrating Pongal festival, the Tamil Nadu government announced Pongal gift hampers for ration cardholders, comprising one kg of raw rice, one kg of sugar, one sugar cane, and ₹1,000 in cash. On Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the distribution of the gift hampers in Chennai.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh and Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed the gift hampers to ration cardholders in the fair price shops at Mullai Nagar, Kalappanaickenpatti and Rasipuram. In Namakkal district, 5.42 lakh ration cardholders will get these hampers through the 914 fair price shops.

In Salem, Mayor A. Ramachandran and District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Menaha distributed the gift hampers at a fair price shop at MDS Nagar. Mayor Ramachandran said 10.73 lakh cardholders would get the gift hampers at ₹118.94 crore in Salem district.

Later, the Mayor and DRO distributed the hampers at a fair price shop in Kannankurichi. In the function, MP S.R. Parthiban, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani, and officials participated.

CONNECT WITH US