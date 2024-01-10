Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins in Salem, Erode, Namakkal districts

January 10, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM/NAMAKKAL

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers along with ₹1,000 in cash, to ration card holders, began in the districts of Erode, Salem and Namakkal, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Each gift hamper comprises one kg of raw rice, one kg of sugar, one sugarcane, and a dhoti and a sari and ₹1,000 in cash. Card holders were asked to collect the hamper from ration shops at the time slots given in their tokens.

In Erode, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara distributed the gift hampers and cash to card holders at the ration shop in Thindal Sakthi Nagar. The Minister said 7,64,667 card holders and 1,391 Sri Lankan Tamil families, will receive gift hampers and cash, all given at a cost of ₹84.87 crores, apart from dhotis and saris.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Card holders can get their hampers from their respective ration shops till January 14,” he said. The Minister said distribution is being done through 887 full-time shops and 325 part-time shops in the district. Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P Selvaraj, District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar and other government officials were present.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam, in the presence of Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP S.R. Parthiban and MLA R. Rajendran, distributed gift hampers and cash at the ration shop in Seerangapalayam. The Collector said 10,70,970 rice card holders and 935 families at the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp would receive gift hampers and cash, all given at a cost of ₹118.85 crore, in the district. He said sugarcane was purchased directly from 215 farmers in Poolampatti, and the money was credited into their bank account.

In Namakkal, the distribution of hampers and cash to 5,41,813 card holders began at 945 shops. Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan and Collector S. Uma, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and MLAs distributed the hampers and cash to card holders at a ration shop at Mullai Nagar on Mohanur Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.