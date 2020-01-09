Distribution of Pongal gift hamper begins

Distribution of Pongal gift hamper to 6.76 lakh card holders, along with ₹ 1,000 each, at a total cost of ₹ 71.34 crore began at the fair price shops in the district on Thursday.

Braving chill weather, people were seen waiting in queues in front of the shops right from early morning to receive the hamper and cash. Distribution began at 8.30 a.m. that continued till 5.30 p.m. on the first day. Officials said that card holders were given prior information on the time of issue of hamper to them and asked them to be present at that time.

They said that rations shops would function from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. till January 12 and the card holders, who did not receive the hamper, would get it on January 13.

There are 1,40,800 card holders in Erode block, Gobichettipalayam 88,333, Bhavani 74,397, Perundurai 85,758, Modakurichi 48,121, Kodumudi 37,346, Anthiyur 69,114, Sathyamangalam 78,119, Nambiyur 35,546 and Talavadi 18,684.