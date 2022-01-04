Distribution of Pongal gift hamper begins in Salem/Namakkal

The distribution of Pongal gift hamper announced by the State government began at various ration shops in the districts on Tuesday.

In Salem, District Collector S.Karmegham launched the distribution at a ration shop in Kannankuruchi in the presence of DMK legislator R. Rajendran and Salem MP S.R. Parthibhan. According to officials, 10,57,143 rice card holders and 886 rice card holders in Sri Lankan refugee camps would receive the gifts. The gifts consists of 21 items. Tokens have been distributed to 200 families a day at a ration shop to receive the kits.

In Krishnagiri, Minister for Handlooms R.Gandhi launched the distribution in the presence District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy. As many as 5,47,697 rice card holders would benefit from the scheme in the district.

In Namakkal, Tourism Minister M.Mathiventhan launched the distribution at Mullai Nagar ration shop in the presence of District Collector Shreya P. Singh, K.R.N.Rajesh Kumar,MP, and MLAs. Over five lakh rice card holders would benefit in the district.

In Dharmapuri, District Collector S.Divyadarshini launched the distribution at Aroor Agriculture Producers’ Co-operative Society in the presence of Dharmapuri MP S.Senthil Kumar and senior officials. According to officials there are 1,071 ration shops in the district. As many as 4.60 lakh rice card holders and 718 rice card holders in Sri Lankan refugee camps would receive the gift kits in Dharmapuri.