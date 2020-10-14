Distribution of Plus Two original marksheets begins in Erode

Distribution of original marksheets for students of Class 12 who took up their examination in March commenced at all higher secondary schools in the district here on Wednesday.

A total of 22,431 students from 218 schools appeared for the examinations in which 21,755 students passed. Later, during the examination held on July 27, a total of 26 students who were unable to write their examination on March 24, appeared for the exam.

Students wearing mask and after sanitising their hands were allowed inside the schools to receive their marksheets. Students, who have cleared all the subjects in class 11 and 12 board examinations, were given two separate original marksheets while students who did not clear subjects in either class were given a joint marksheet. Private candidates also received their marksheets from the exam centres where they took up the exams.

After receiving the mark sheets, registering the qualification with employment exchange was done at the respective schools by the teachers in the portal. The Department of Training had provided training to teachers to make online entries for registration.