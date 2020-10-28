Distribution of onions begins through co-op. outlets in Salem

Onions being sold for ₹45 through Ponni co-operative market in Salem on Tuesday.

SALEM

28 October 2020 00:16 IST

The distribution of onions through co-operative outlets began here on Tuesday. The onions are sold for the State government suggested price of ₹45 per kg.

Following a steep hike in onion prices, the State government intervened to make available onion at lower prices through co-operative outlets. Onion prices went up to ₹90 recently. On Tuesday, the prices at farmers’ market was ₹80 for big onions and ₹86 for shallots.

Advertising

Advertising

According to authorities here, currently Salem received two tonnes of onions through Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation that was procured from National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited. The onions are sold to the public through the self-service centre of Ponni wholesale store near old bus stand and Farm Fresh outlet at Palapatti. Officials said a customer would be sold only one kg at ₹45 and it was sold only to the public. They said they were expecting more loads in the coming days.

In Namakkal, the authorities said they had placed orders for 20 tonnes of onions and they were expecting delivery in one or two days. It would be sold to the public through co-operative outlets and Amma mini marts.