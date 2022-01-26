Distribution of medals and certificates mark R-Day celebrations

District Collector H. Krishnanunni unfurled the national flag at the V.O.C. Park Ground Stadium in Erode and accepted the guard of honour. He distributed certificates and medals during the 73nd Republic Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishnanunni distributed certificates of appreciation to 180 government officials and frontline staff involved in fighting COVID-19 in the district and also to staff of various departments. He also presented the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence to 49 police personnel.

Earlier, he accepted the guard of honour by the police personnel.

He visited the house of a freedom fighter K.K. Muthusamy at Rasampalayam in Kodumudi block and honoured him with a shawl. Likewise, 25 freedom fighters, 74 Mozhi Por Thiyagigal and five border security personnel were honoured by officials in the rank of Tahsildars and Deputy Tahsildars in the district.

E. Thirumagan Evera, MLA, Kurinji N. Sivakumar, chairman of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, L.Madhubalan,Additional Collector (Development) /ProjectOfficer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, RDOs and officials took part. The celebrations were held at schools and colleges across the district.

In Salem, District Revenue Officer (in-charge) R. Kavitha unfurled the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium and presented the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence to 57 police personnel. A total of 304 government staff was presented with certificates for their exemplary services. She also laid a wreath at the commemorative plaque raised in honour of the First World War heroes from the district.

City Police Commissioner Najmal Hoda, Salem Range DIG Praveen Kumar Abinapu, and senior officials participated.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj hoisted the flag at the Corporation office and felicitated workers for their dedicated services. At the office of TNSTC, Salem Division, Managing Director R. Mohan hoisted the Tri-colour and distributed certificates of appreciation to drivers and conductors and engineers for their performance.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh presented the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence to 44 police personnel and certificates to 108 government staff for their exemplary services.

In Krishnagiri, the celebrations were marked with restrained pomp under the shadown of the pandemic at the district sports complex.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy unfurled the tricolor to the rendition of the National Anthem in an arena overwhelmed by the hues of the tricolor in various forms. The Collector was accompanied by Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, as the former accepted the flag salute and witnessed the guard of honour.

The day also witnessed the distribution of Chief Minister’s Service excellence awards to 43 police personnel and 210 government staff from various departments.

Further, welfare schemes of up to ₹6.71 lakh was distributed to 16 beneficiaries under various programmes by various departments at the event.

District Revenue Officer S. Rajeshwari was among the officials present.

In Dharmapuri, the celebration was a muted affair at the District Stadium .

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini unfurled the tricolor in the presence of Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan.

The Collector felicitated 23 policemen with the Chief Minister’s police medals on the occasion. The occasion also witnessed felicitation of 101 government staff for service excellence. Three government hospitals were awarded for medical service excellence during the pandemic. Under the department of school education, nine teachers were also felicitated.

Further, Ms. Dhivyadarshini also felicitated the Dharmapuri branch of the Indian Bank for disbursement of highest percentage of credit to women’s SHGs.